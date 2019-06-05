{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Barbara Lee Overton, 93, died June 2, 2019.

Celebration of Life services will be at 10 a.m. on June 10, at Calvary Lutheran Church. Inurnment will follow at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

