AURORA, Colo. | Kathleen Louise Oviatt, 60, died Aug. 15, 2019.

Graveside services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Aug. 21, at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Rush Funeral Home of Philip

