Oviatt-Tucker, Margaret

BOULDER, Colo. | Margaret Miner Oviatt-Tucker was born in Huron, SD, on May 18, 1923 to Charles and Lucy Miner. Sisters are Frances Miner (Stahly) and Harriet Miner (Brown). She passed away peacefully on April 21, 2020 after fighting Alzheimer's disease for many years.
Margaret graduated from Huron High School in 1941. She attended South Dakota State University in Brookings and received her teaching degree at Iowa State Teachers College in Cedar Falls in 1945.
She married Max Davies Oviatt in 1945. They had five children: Thad Miner (deceased) (Barb), Nancy Caroline (deceased), Dwight Robinson (Rob) (Randi), Charles Peter (deceased) and Melissa Oviatt (Robert Gulley).
Max Oviatt died on Jan. 16, 1959 and Margy remarried Albert William Peters in 1961. They combined lively households with the Peters family — John (Steven), Mary Katherine (Kate) and David and Judy Peters and their children Debbie and Terry Peters joined the family.
They moved to Brookings, SD, and lived there for six years. The marriage ended in 1968. Margy completed a Masters in Counseling and Guidance in 1972.
She moved to Hot Springs, SD, and worked as a guidance counselor. She married Rick Harrison in 1975 and lived in Albuquerque, NM. They divorced and Margie moved to Boulder in 1977.
She enjoyed playing bridge and and being a grandmother to her 28 grandchildren: Amy Oviatt, Sarah Oviatt-Jackson (Erik), Emily Brink (deceased), (Ben), Grace Hollingsworth (Joss), Megan Oviatt, Cara Oviatt, Nathan Oviatt (Samantha), Anne Phillips (Jason), Eli Goodman, Joshua Goodman, Daniel Gulley (deceased), Robyn Gulley, William Oviatt-Gulley, Terry, Debbie, Matt Peters and Ted Peters, Niklaus Peters, Micah Peters, Petrika Peters (Ward), Emmiti Tucker, Greta Tucker, Sean Tucker, Ian Tucker, Sarah Tucker, Ally Tucker, Clint Shepard, Elijah Shepard; and 33 great-grandchildren.
She married Virgil Ray Tucker in 1988. His children are Charles Tucker (Heidi), David Tucker (Lisa), Dean Tucker (Kara) and Tracie Shepard (deceased) (Doug). Margie and Virgil enjoyed their retirement in Boulder while gardening, activities with their church, RV trips around the U.S. and especially to Porto Penasco, Mexico. At home they enjoyed Boulder Philharmonic concerts, movies and Margo’s piano playing.
The date and place of the memorial service is TBD.
