SPEARFISH | Elaine Emma Owens passed away peacefully on Oct. 23, 2019, at the age of 95. She led an interesting and satisfying life as a wife, mother, grandmother, and businesswoman.
Elaine, the daughter of Emma and Gustav Weidenbach, was raised in the small eastern South Dakota town of Scotland, in which German was the primary language. She was awarded a scholarship to Yankton College where she studied music, earned a teaching credential, and met Howard, the love of her life and partner for the next 77 years.
After living six years in Sioux City, Iowa, Elaine and Howard moved to Sturgis and bought a property from Howard’s father to start a business. That business, Owens Interstate Sales, remains in the same location today and is now in its fourth generation of family ownership.
During her early adult life, Elaine raised three children, played the organ for church, managed the books for the business, and still found time to play nine holes of golf every afternoon before the kids came home from school. Discovering her talent for golf, she achieved champion level status and won many club trophies.
Elaine and Howard had wonderful travel experiences visiting family and friends in the U.S., Europe, and Japan. The pinnacle of their travels was a two-month “Around the World” trip in the late 1970s.
In more recent years Elaine enjoyed time with family, played bridge, could dance the night away, and always welcomed friends and neighbors who stopped by for cocktail hour.
Elaine was loved by all for her quick wit and lively spirit. Her husband, Howard, often describes their years together as “A wonderful wife; a wonderful life.”
Elaine is survived by her husband, Howard; her children, Sandy, Gregg, and Chery; five grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and her brother, Don, who will celebrate his 98th birthday next month.
We invite the community and friends of the Owens family to join us in a “Celebration of Life” next summer. We will post the date and location when it has been determined.
Online condolences may be written at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com.
