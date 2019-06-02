{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Mary Grace Owens, 88, passed away Wednesday, May 29, 2019.

Survivors include her husband, George Owens; and children, Darlene (Dan) Roth, Georgene “Joe” Leshuk, and Rolland “Dawnette” Owens.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, June 5, at Kirk Funeral Home, with visitation one hour prior. Father Bill Zandri will be officiating. Burial will follow at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Family and friends may sign Mary’s online guestbook at kirkfuneralhome.com.

Celebrate
the life of: Owens, Mary G.
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments