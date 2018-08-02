Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Bud Pack

RAPID CITY | Bud Pack, 89, formerly of Gillette, WY, left us on July 31, 2018. He was born April 25, 1929, in Gillette, to Dallas K. (Stephenson) and Donald E. Pack.

On Jan. 9, 1959, he married Reatha Foard of Hardin MT. In 1973, they moved to Rapid City where they made their home.

He leaves behind his beloved wife of 60 years, Reatha; sons, Wayne (Debbie) Pack of Minatare, NE, and Scott (Debbie) Pack of Rapid City; daughters, Wanda (Vilo) Lujan of Midland, TX, Laurie Humphrey of Rapid City, and Cyndi (Vic) Silbaugh of Gillette; 12 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; sisters, Audrey Tyrell of Kennewick, WA, and Nancy Parnell of Eltopia, WA; special aunt, Vera Brown of Recluse, WY; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Donaldena and Beulah; and brothers, Roy and Ernie.

Services will be at 9 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 3, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home, with visitation one hour prior.

A second service will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 4, at the Gillette Memorial Chapel, followed by interment at Mount Pisgah Cemetery.

Friends may sign his online guestbook at osheimschmidt.com or gillettememorialchapel.com.

