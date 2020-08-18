You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Page, Beverly
0 entries

Page, Beverly

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

INTERIOR | Beverly Page, 86, died Aug. 13, 2020.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 21, at the Interior Fire Hall, with visitation one hour prior. Burial will follow at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Rush Funeral Home of Philip

To plant a tree in memory of Beverly Page as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News