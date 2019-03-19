Try 3 months for $3

BELLE FOURCHE | Edward Pajor, 55, died March 16, 2019.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on March 21 at Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills. 

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on March 22 at St. Paul Catholic Church. Burial will be at Pine Slope Cemetery.

