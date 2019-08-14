RAPID CITY | Frances Ann Palmer, 86, died Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, at home.
Frances lived in Rapid City between international posts with her Air Force husband, since the 1950s. One of her first jobs in the area was writing short historical blurbs to be read on the local radio. She spent many years working for H&R Block and she was an amateur radio operator. Frances loved the Black Hills and two of her last fond memories were hunting for pasque flowers and seeing this year’s buffalo calves in Custer State Park.
She is survived by two daughters, Carol (Jeffrey) Hirth and T. Lou (Tony) Garton, all of Rapid City; six grandsons, Noel Palmer (Ha), Richard Hirth, SSG G. Peter Hirth (Lara) SD Army National Guard, Patrick Hirth (Jana), Benjamin Hirth and Luke Hirth; four great-grandchildren, Jordan, Lucas, Charrisa and Rose; a daughter by other parents, Sr. Phoebe Schwartze, OSB; and many friends.
Visitation will be one hour prior to services, which will be at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 19, at the Rapid Valley United Methodist Church. Interment will be at 1:30 p.m. at the Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.
Memorials may be directed to Shrines Healthcare for Children-Twin Cities.
Arrangements are entrusted to Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home. Friends may leave condolence wishes in her online guestbook at osheimschmidt.com.
