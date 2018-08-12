STONY BROOK, NY | James "Jimmy" Papike, beloved son, brother, father and friend, passed peacefully on July 26, 2018, in Stony Brook.
The son of Dr. James and Pauline Papike, Jimmy spent his youth exploring the shores and woods of Long Island, NY, where his father worked as a college professor. His love of the outdoors was enhanced on numerous camping trips the family participated in while growing up. Jimmy’s father’s career soon brought the family west to Rapid City, SD. Jimmy found the lakes and streams very much to his liking. He was an exceptional finish carpenter for Mehlhaff Construction, but also always found time to build his own house and assist friends and family who constantly needed help with projects. Two beautiful daughters, Nichole and Brittney, were born in Rapid City and blessed Jimmy with four grandchildren.
In the Fall of 2010, Jimmy moved back to Long Island and married a high school sweetheart, Sheila. Jimmy’s carpentry skills and talent were quickly recognized by contractors for the rich and famous in the Hamptons. Clients always appreciated Jimmy’s honesty, skill, work ethic and humility. Free time was spent working around the house, clamming and fishing, where Jimmy deftly maneuvered his fishing dinghy amongst the big fishing boats and yachts and out-fished them all. His last two weeks were spent with family on a “bucket list” cruise and fishing trip in Alaska.
Blessed with fond memories of Jimmy’s good heart and kind soul are his wife, Sheila; parents, Jim and Pauline; sisters, Coleen Robbins (Craig), Coreen Rose (Chad) and Heather Loos (Mike); daughters, Nichole Papike (Kamal) and Brittney Papike; stepdaughters; Lauren Bellow and Emily Bellow; as well as numerous nieces and nephews and many friends he met along the way.
