Oct. 29, 1929 to Jan. 22, 2019
GREELEY, Colo. | Mary Ann (Walenta) Paranto was born Oct. 29, 1929, in Coal Springs, South Dakota, to John and Anna Walenta. She grew up in northwestern South Dakota and graduated from Lemmon High School in 1947. Mary Ann attended nursing school in Aberdeen.
She married Clayton Dennis Paranto on Jan. 6, 1948, in Lemmon, and moved to the Black Hills region of South Dakota, staying there until moving to Loveland, Colorado, in 1972. Mary Ann remained in Greeley following Clayton’s death in 2007.
Mary was a dedicated mother to her four sons. She also helped raise her niece after her sister died. She was very proud of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Mary Ann also enjoyed working for many years in the shoe stores owned by two of her sons at the Greeley Mall. She was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Greeley.
She is survived by her four sons, Tim Paranto and wife Twila of Broomfield, John Paranto and wife Holly of Lakewood, Steve Paranto and wife Donita of Evans, and Joseph Paranto and wife Selina of Albuquerque, New Mexico; and a niece, Marlis Ann Boyer Stotts of Loveland. Also surviving are 12 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by five brothers, Donald, Robert, Jerome, Nicholas and Daniel.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Clayton Paranto; her sister, Irene Boyer; and her brother, Thomas Walenta.
Private family services to be held on Feb. 2 at the Stoddard Funeral Home. Inurnment will be in the Garden of the Sacred Heart at Sunset Memorial Gardens.
Instead of flowers, memorial gifts can be made to St. Jude's Children's Hospital.
Condolences may be sent to the family at stoddardsunset.com.
