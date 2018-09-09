Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Jane Pate

RAPID CITY | Jane Ann Pate, 78, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2018, in Rapid City.

Jane was born Sept. 3, 1940, in Champaign, IL, to Gerald and Mary Louise Peck. She attended and graduated from Champaign High School. Jane married Lt. Col. Glenn Pate (USAF retired) on Nov. 25, 1966, in Alexandria, LA. She was a loving mother, grandmother and housewife. She was passionate about genealogy and made many friends over the years researching, finding, and following our family lineages.

Jane is survived by her husband, Glenn; sister, Mary Kay Monen; daughter, Laurie Prpich; and grandchildren, Zakery and Karissa Prpich. Jane was preceded in death by her parents.

The family of Jane wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Hospice House of the Hills for their attention and care during her final days and hours.

Funeral services were held on Friday, Sept. 7, at Black Hills National Cemetery.

Memorials may be given to Hospice House of the Hills in Jane’s honor (info@hillhousehospice.com).

Condolences may be conveyed to the family at behrenswilson.com.

