Paterson, Elizabeth 'Liz'

RAPID CITY | Elizabeth “Liz” Paterson, 78, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 13, 2020, surrounded by her family.
She was born April 21, 1942, at her home in the village of Wolvercote in Oxford, England. It was in Oxford where she met her husband of 45 years, Robert Paterson, who was stationed there as a member of the U.S. Air Force.
Liz was a homemaker and a mother first. Upon moving to the United States in 1963, she became an avid baseball fan. Liz always looked forward to Spring, which meant the beginning of baseball season, as well as planting flowers and maintaining the best lawn on the block. She enjoyed summers at Harney Little League watching her son play baseball. Once her children had grown, she devoted much of her time to caring for her numerous shih tzus. Later in life, she enjoyed spending the winters in Lake Havasu City, AZ, and visiting with her family.
She will be greatly missed by her son, Michael (Jodi) Paterson of Tampa, FL; her daughter, Debbie (Rory) Olson of Rapid City; her brother, Richard (Lorraine) Gaskins of Oxford, England; four grandchildren, Travis, Robby, Brandon, and Tanner; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Liz was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Paterson; her son, Richard Paterson; as well as her parents, Harry and Doris Gaskins.
Per her request, a private family memorial service will be held at a later date.
