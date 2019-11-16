Patricia A. Starkweather
RAPID CITY | Patricia Ann Kelley Pahl Starkweather, 93, died of natural causes on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, at Clarkson Healthcare Center in Rapid City. She was the youngest and the last of the Kelley clan.
Patty was born on Dec. 7, 1925, in DeSmet, SD to La Verda and Lawrence Kelley. She spent her early years on the family farm in South Dakota. The family left the farm traveling to Twin Falls, ID where they lived for 8 years and eventually ending up in Great Falls, MT. She finished her education in Great Falls graduating from St. Mary's High School. During her time in Great Falls, she met and married Arthur L. Pahl on May 19, 1947, back in her hometown of DeSmet. They spent the majority of their married life in Great Falls where they raised their four children.
After Art's death in 1985, Pat followed her daughter and son-in-law to Fresno, CA where she became the Manager of the Bayly factory outlet retail store. It was during this time in California that she met Robert Starkweather, a kindred spirit who enjoyed her passion for bridge and golf. They were married on July 12, 1992, in Carmel, CA. They spent 11 years in California enjoying the endless golf and bridge seasons before moving to Rapid City in 2003 to be close to family and coming full circle by returning to South Dakota.
Pat is survived by her husband Robert Starkweather; daughter Cathy (and St. Dave) Stebbins; sons: Michael Pahl and Kelley (Megan) Pahl; daughter-in-law Toni Pahl; grandchildren: Jessa Stebbins, Janell (Adam) Baumann, Abby (Matt) Sherman, Peter Pahl, Kelley Pahl Jr., Kyler, Olivia, Noah Pahl; and great-grandchildren: Tayten Stebbins & Tinley Christensen, Brody, Blake, Dylan Baumann, Zoe, Ella, Henry Sherman.
Pat was preceded in death by her parents, sisters: Joyce Kelley and Helen Jackson; brothers: Douglas and Dennis Kelley; husband Art Pahl; son Artie Pahl; grandson Joe Pahl; and granddaughter Kylla Pahl.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18 at Blessed Sacrament Church with a Vigil Service at 7 p.m.
Funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19 at Blessed Sacrament Church.
Burial will follow at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.
Arrangements by Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.
