Patterson, Gordon G.
0 entries

Patterson, Gordon G.

  • 0

GILLETTE, Wyo. | Gordon G. Patterson died Dec. 20, 2019.

Black Hills Funeral Home

To plant a tree in memory of Gordon Patterson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News