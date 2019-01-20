VALE | Gregory Alan Pauley, 66, passed away on Jan. 14, 2019.
Greg was born May 11, 1952, to Ezra and Elizabeth Pauley. He spent the majority of his life on the family farm outside of Vale.
He is predeceased by his father. Survivors include his mother, Betty; wife, Amy; son, Ethan (Sarah); brother, Randy (Pat) of Monterey, CA; and brother-in-law, Roger (Renee) of Chicago, IL.
Memorial services will be at 2 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 21, at Believers Fellowship Church in Sturgis.
Condolences may be sent to the family at kinkadefunerals.com.
