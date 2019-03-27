RAPID CITY | Sally Matson Paulson, 96, died March 21, 2019, at the Good Samaritan Society in New Underwood, SD.
She was born on July 11, 1922, in Sioux Falls. She was the second daughter to Dr. Charles C. and Genevieve Louise (Smith) Matson. Sally attended grade schools in Sioux Falls and graduated from Washington High School in 1940. In June of 1944, she graduated from Iowa State College with a degree in Food and Nutrition with a major in Dietetics. At Iowa State, she was a member of Gamma Phi Beta. Following graduation, she completed a Dietetic Internship and earned her registered dietitian number in August 1945.
On Sept. 6, 1945, she married Technical Sergeant Gerald J. Paulson, at Calvary Cathedral Episcopal Church in Sioux Falls. They lived briefly in Muskogee, OK and Savannah, GA before returning to Sioux Falls in December of 1945. In September of 1946, Jerry returned to college at the University of South Dakota and Sally worked as the secretary to the Dean of Medicine until May of 1948. They moved to Rapid City in January of 1949. Sally worked as the Food Service Director for the Rapid City Area School District from 1965 until 1985. Sally was a charter member of St. Andrews Episcopal Church and a member of PEO Chapter BF for over 50 years.
Survivors include her three children: Kristi (Dominick) Mendola, of Encinitas, CA, Charles (Melanie) Paulson, of Rapid City, and Anne Bird of Rapid City. Also surviving are her four grandchildren, Julia and Lucas Paulson, Mia Mendola, and Nathan Green, and two great-grandchildren, Harper and Kaden.
Sally was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Jerry on Oct. 18, 1995; sisters Barbara Sandvig and Susan Meinert; and brothers, Charles F. Matson and Dr. John R. Matson.
A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, April 1, at St. Andrews Episcopal Church with the Reverend Hal Weidman presiding.
A private burial will be held at 2 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.
A memorial has been established to the Rapid City Club for Boys and to St. Andrews Episcopal Church.
Her online guestbook is available at osheimschmidt.com.
