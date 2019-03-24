Try 3 months for $3

RAPID CITY | Sally Paulson, 96, died March 21, 2019.

Services will be at 10 a.m. April 1, at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church. Burial will follow at 2 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home

