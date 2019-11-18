{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Phyllis Reese Pavelka, 95, died Nov. 15, 2019.

Services will be at 11 a.m. CST on Nov. 20, at the Valentine Presbyterian Church in Valentine, Neb. Memorials may be sent to the Black Hills Playhouse or the charity of your choice.

Kirk Funeral Home 

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments