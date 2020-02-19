Pawnee Leggins, Zachary

You have free articles remaining.
BELLE FOURCHE | Zachary Pawnee Leggins, 68, died Feb. 17, 2020.
Sioux Funeral Home of Pine Ridge
Service information
Feb 20
First Night Wake Service
Thursday, February 20, 2020
2:00PM
2:00PM
Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Hall
P.O. Box 277
KYLE, SD 57752
P.O. Box 277
KYLE, SD 57752
Guaranteed delivery before Zachary's First Night Wake Service begins.
Feb 21
Service
Friday, February 21, 2020
10:00AM
10:00AM
Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Hall
P.O. Box 277
KYLE, SD 57752
P.O. Box 277
KYLE, SD 57752
Guaranteed delivery before Zachary's Service begins.
