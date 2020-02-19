Pawnee Leggins, Zachary
Pawnee Leggins, Zachary

BELLE FOURCHE | Zachary Pawnee Leggins, 68, died Feb. 17, 2020.

Sioux Funeral Home of Pine Ridge

Service information

Feb 20
First Night Wake Service
Thursday, February 20, 2020
2:00PM
Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Hall
P.O. Box 277
KYLE, SD 57752
Feb 21
Service
Friday, February 21, 2020
10:00AM
Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Hall
P.O. Box 277
KYLE, SD 57752
