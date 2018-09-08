COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. | Mary Ruth "Mollie" Payne, 79, died Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018.
Born March 5, 1939, in Whitley County, IN, the daughter of the late Samuel Elden and Edna Emily (Smith) Michael. She graduated from Larwill High School in 1957, and continued her education at Wooster College, Wooster, OH.
On July 4, 1975, she married James Oatis Payne. From 1984 to 1998, they lived in Nisland, SD. Mr. Payne died in 1997.
Survived by her three children, Michael Bradley (Julie) Stoddard, Herndon, VA, Scott Patrick (Rosemarie Patronette) Stoddard, Kea’au, HI, and Elizabeth Emily Elaine (Pete) Turney, Churchville, MD; nine grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; two brothers, Joe (Val) Michael, Aurora, IL, and Thomas (Bonnie) Michael, Philadelphia, PA; and two sisters-in-law, Sarah Michael and Lois Michael.
A memorial gathering will be held at 1 p.m. EDT on Monday, Sept. 10, at the Columbia City United Methodist Church, 605 Forrest Parkway.
Memorials may be made to the Wounded Warriors or the ASPCA.
Arrangements were entrusted to Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City. Online condolences may be sent to smithandsonsfuneralhome.com.
