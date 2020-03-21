Payne, Shirley M.
Payne, Shirley M.

RAPID CITY | Shirley M. Payne, 91, died March 20, 2020.

Funeral services will be broadcast at 10 a.m. on Monday, March 23, on the Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home Facebook page.

