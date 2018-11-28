Try 3 months for $3

RAPID CITY | Richard O. “Dick” Pearson, 88, died Nov. 25. 2018.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Dec. 15, at Calvary Lutheran Church. Burial will be at a later date at Brandon Cemetery.

