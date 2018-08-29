Subscribe for 33¢ / day

BELLE FOURCHE | Bruce Peck, 57, died Aug. 26, 2018.

Black Hills Funeral Home of Sturgis

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Celebrate
the life of: Peck, Bruce
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments