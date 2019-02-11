Try 1 month for 99¢

RAPID CITY | Ricky Peck, 30, passed away Feb. 8, 2019.

Funeral services will be at 3 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 14, at Kirk Funeral Home with visitation one hour prior to service.

