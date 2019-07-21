{{featured_button_text}}

WALL | Betty Lou Pederson, 86, died July 9, 2019.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on July 22, at Rush Funeral Chapel.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on July 23, at the First Lutheran Church. Burial will follow at the Wall Cemetery.

