Pederson, Doris L.

RAPID CITY | Doris Lurlene Pederson, 79, died Dec. 27, 2019.

Services will be at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Jan, 2, 2020m at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home

