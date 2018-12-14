KATY, Texas | Longtime Rapid City, SD, resident Dolores Pengra, 87, passed away on Dec. 7, 2018, in Katy. She was born on May 11, 1931, to Fred and Grace Cunningham. The younger of two children, Dolores was raised in Rapid City, graduating from Rapid City High School in 1949. She and David Pengra were married on June 4, 1950. They lived in Rapid City for the greater part of their lives.
During her life, Mrs. Pengra was active in the community and in her childrens’ lives. She was a Brownie Leader, Cub Scout Den Mother, Little League and on the PTA among other activities. She was an accomplished seamstress and also loved to paint.
Dolores is survived by her daughter, Stephanie McFarland Meester, Katy, TX; two sons, Clark Pengra, Austin, TX, and Brian Pengra, Lisle, IL; four grandchildren; and one great-grandson. She was preceded in death by her husband, David, in 2016; her daughter, Nancy (Pengra) Leach; and her brother, Donald Cunningham.
Memorial services will be held in Rapid City in the spring, with interment at Pine Lawn Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established in her name for Alzheimer’s research at https://www.alz.org/
