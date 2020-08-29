RAPID CITY | Jesse Perrigo, 43, passed away Aug. 9, 2020 after a valiant battle with a brain tumor. Born in Chadron, NE, Jesse was the first of three boys born to Russ and Carol Perrigo.
Jesse held a variety of jobs: computers, financial planning, whatever he thought might prove interesting and pay the bills. But in 2005 his restless search for God’s plan pushed him to take a position teaching English in Taiwan. After getting bumped by a grocery cart pushed by a feisty, pretty woman from the Philippines in a huge Food Mart in a city of millions, life changed. Vanesa Asis and Jesse became husband and wife.
Survivors include his wife, Vanesa; parents, Russ and Carol Perrigo of Custer; brother, Adam (Santa) Perrigo of Rapid City; mother-in-law, Cherie Asis; sister-in-law, Maricel (Danny) Encabo of Manila, Philippines; and nephews, Eiden and Evan Perrigo and Joaquin Encabo. He was preceded in death by his brother, Matt Perrigo.
A Celebration of Jesse’s Life, with live-stream available, will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 5, at Fountain Springs Church, N. Plaza Drive in Rapid City, followed by a luncheon at Old Storybook Island Park.
