BELLE FOURCHE | Audrey Ann Perry, 83, died Jan. 6, 2019.

Visitation will be at 11 a.m. on Jan. 10, at Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis. Services will follow at noon at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

the life of: Perry, Audrey A.
