SPEARFISH | Kenneth “Ken” Floyd Perry, 85, died May 4, 2019.

A celebration of life will be held at 10 a.m. on May 20, at the Spearfish United Methodist Church with Pastor Scott McKirdy officiating. Inurnment will follow at Mountain Lawn Cemetery in Lead.

Perry, Kenneth F.
