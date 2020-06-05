Persons, James B.

DEADWOOD | James Byron Persons, 71, died, Sunday, May 31, 2020 at his home in rural Pennington County.
James was born Dec. 3, 1948 in Minneapolis to Robert and Lucille (Skrief) Persons. He graduated from West High School in 1966 and went on to attend Dakota Wesleyan University in Mitchell, SD. He graduated in 1970 with a BA in Psychology and minors in English and Sociology. He went on to attend the Iliff School of Theology in Denver, graduating with a Master of Divinity degree in 1973.
As a United Methodist pastor, he served 1st United Methodist Churches of Huron, SD; Conde and Andover, SD; Rapid City – Knollwood Heights United Methodist Church; Clark and Garden City, SD; Madison, SD and Grand Forks Wesley. He also served as the Western District Superintendent in Bismarck, ND and Rapid City. He retired from Mitchell in 2012. His retirement was spent in the Black Hills of South Dakota.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his wife, Eileen (Rieck) of rural Deadwood and a brother and his wife, John and Nancy of Grand Rapids, MN.
Arrangements are with Kirk Funeral Home of Rapid City (kirkfuneralhome.com).
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.