Try 1 month for 99¢
Dick Pesek

HILLSBORO, Ore. | Richard James "Dick" Pesek, 89, formerly of Rapid City, SD, died Feb. 15, 2019, in Hillsboro, Oregon.

View full obituary at https://www.donelsonfh.com/obituary/richard-pesek

Celebrate
the life of: Pesek, Richard J.
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments