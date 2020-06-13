Peters, Lyle M.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

RAPID CITY | Lyle Merle Peters, 99, died peacefully on June 9, 2020, at Westhills Village Health Care from natural causes.

He was born Dec. 12, 1920 on a farm near Colome, SD, to Nick and Ursel (Wygal) Peters. He was raised in the Colome and Gretna, NE areas and graduated from Colome High School in 1939. He attended Nettleton Commercial College in Sioux Falls for two years before moving to Fort Meade in 1941 to work as a clerk stenographer and as an accountant in the commissary. He also enrolled in night school at Black Hills Teachers College for pilot ground training and became a licensed amateur radio operator.

He enlisted in the Army Air Force in 1943 as a Radio Operator and Control Tower Operator and was stationed in Las Vegas, NV. He met Marvelyn Skretteberg (a Lemmon, SD, native) at Fort Meade and they were married in Las Vegas on July 17, 1943. They returned to Rapid City, SD, in 1946. He worked at Ellsworth Air Force Base for 34 years (the last 20 years as a Deputy Accounting and Finance Officer) before retiring in 1980.