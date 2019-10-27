{{featured_button_text}}

FT. COLLINS, Colo. | Darold W. “Pete” Petersen, 96, died Oct. 25, 2019.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Nov. 1, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on Nov. 2, at South Canyon Lutheran Church.

Burial will be at Pine Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery.

