BLACK HAWK | Helen Petersen, 92, died Dec. 3, 2019.

Services will be at 11 a.m. on Dec. 7, at the Divine Shepherd Lutheran Church, with visitation one hour prior. Burial will be at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home

Service information

Dec 7
Visitation
Saturday, December 7, 2019
10:00AM-11:00AM
Divine Shepherd Lutheran Church
7308 Wedgewood Dr
Black Hawk, SD 57718
Dec 7
Funeral Service
Saturday, December 7, 2019
11:00AM-11:45AM
Divine Shepherd Lutheran Church
7308 Wedgewood Dr
Black Hawk, SD 57718
Dec 7
Luncheon
Saturday, December 7, 2019
12:00PM
Divine Shepherd Lutheran Church
7308 Wedgewood Dr
Black Hawk, SD 57718
Dec 9
Graveside Service
Monday, December 9, 2019
9:30AM
Black Hills National Cemetery
20901 Pleasant Vally Dr
Sturgis, SD 57785
