RAPID CITY | Patricia Elizabeth Petersen returned to her heavenly home on March 18, 2019, after a valiant battle with a terminal illness. Her devotion to her family and her firm belief in God supported her during her struggles and ultimately gave her peace.
Pat was born on April 8, 1951, in Ipswich, SD to Joseph and Adeline (Fischer) Bruckner. This is the area where she was raised and attended school in Roscoe. Pat graduated from Presentation College in 1971 with an Associate Degree in Medical Transcription. She worked in various health care organizations in Wyoming, California, Minnesota and South Dakota.
Pat was united in marriage to Danny Petersen in Rawlings, WY, on May 31, 1974, and they started their life together in 29 Palms, California.
In 1989, Pat, Dan and their children (Danny and Amy) settled in Rapid City and resided there until the time of her death.
Pat was blessed with a loving family. She was involved in many organizations along with her many talents for quilting, crafting, and her love for reading which allowed her to develop long and lasting friendships.
Pat will always be remembered for her kindness, thoughtfulness, generosity, as well as her keen wit, humor, and intelligence. She continued to have an unwavering spirit and ability to overcome hardship, despite battling cancer these past two years. She always had a welcoming smile on her face.
Grateful to have shared in Pat's life are her husband of 44 years, Danny Petersen of Rapid City; two children: Danny Petersen of Wahiawa, HI, Amy (Eric) Brown of Linwood, NJ: two grandchildren, Noah and Jonah Brown; her mother, Adeline Bruckner, Aberdeen; seven siblings: Joseph (Gina) Bruckner of Detroit, MI, Kathy (Jay Brewster) Bruckner of Rapid City, Peggy (Kevin Marani) Bruckner of Pleasant Hills, CA, Thomas (Allison) Bruckner of Plymouth, MN, Linda (Dwight) Lehmann of Rapid City, Barbara (Douglas) Stevenson of Madison, SD, and Donald (Jodi) Bruckner of Rapid City.
Pat’s father (Joseph Henry Bruckner) preceded her in death.
The funeral service will be at 10 a.m., Saturday, March 23, at Rimrock Church, 12200 W. Highway 44, Rapid City, SD 57702 with Bob Cole officiating.
A luncheon and time of fellowship will immediately follow the service at Rimrock Church.
Interment will take place at 1:30 p.m. Monday, March 25, at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.
Cancer Society of the Black Hills and Wounded Warriors Memorials are preferred by the family for donations.
Friends may sign her online guestbook at www.osheimschmidt.com.
