LEAD | Arlene Peterson, 95, died Feb. 25, 2019.

Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. on March 1, at First Presbyterian Church in Whitewood. Inurnment will be at 1 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

