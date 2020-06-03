Peterson, Arliss D.

RAPID CITY | Arliss Dorothy Peterson, 99, passed away on May 29, 2020 at The Village at Skyline Pines in Rapid City.
Arliss was born Nov. 15, 1920 to Theodore and Pearl Nelson in Iona, SD. Arliss graduated from Gregory High School in 1938. She received her B.S. degree in Education in 1972 from South Dakota State Teachers College in Springfield.
She married Steve Peterson on August 30, 1939 in Gregory. The couple had three daughters, Jean (Curt) Christensen Rosenkranz, Dominga (Lewis) Spinks, and Connie (John) Hansen. In 1941, Steve and Arliss moved to Washington State, where they worked in the Portland and later, Vancouver ship yards. She was a welder.
Arliss taught in country grade schools for 25 years in Gregory County — from 1951 to 1976. After retirement from teaching, Arliss and Steve moved to Hot Springs, where Arliss worked as a nurse’s aide for the SD State Veteran’s Home until 1982. The couple then moved to Rapid City, where they were closer to their three daughters.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Steve; brothers, Theodore Jr. and Gene; one grandson, James Christensen; and one sister, Helen Sanders.
In addition to her daughters and sons-in-law, Arliss is survived by her grandson, David Christensen of South Korea and grandchildren, Connor and Talitha Christensen of Cape Coral, FL; sisters, Inez Kenzy, Doris Lilja, and Joyce LeLaCheur; and close extended family, Mary Lacy and family, Tom Hansen and family, and Zelda Strand.
Private family services will be held on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at Kirk Funeral Home. She will be laid to rest at Pine Lawn Memorial Park.
Arliss supported Black Hills Works, WAVI and Cornerstone Rescue Mission. Memorials would be appreciated by any of these agencies in her name.
Online guestbook at kirkfuneralhome.com
