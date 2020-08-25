Peterson, Beverly A.

Beverly was born June 14, 1938, in Mobridge to Herman and Gertrude Mecklenburg of Selby. She grew up in Selby and was active in church, music, sewing and 4-H. After graduating from high school, Beverly earned her A.D. in Education at Northern State University and taught for two years in the Aberdeen Public Schools. In 1960, she moved to Great Falls, MT, where she married Robert Peterson and gave birth to her only daughter, Roxanne, in 1962.

After divorcing and completing her B.S. in 1967, Beverly moved to Rapid City, where she began teaching and received her M.S.in Education in 1978. She enjoyed a rewarding 33-year career teaching elementary music and special education at 10 Rapid City Schools, including Grandview, Bergquist, Jefferson, Canyon Lake, Beadle, Black Hawk, Knollwood, Garfield, Lincoln and Wilson; and served as Coordinator of Elementary Music for eight years when she retired in 2000. Beverly was a mentor and advocate for her students and shared her love of music with generations of Rapid City families. She especially loved conducting the annual Christmas programs and Christmas caroling with her students, and always had hugs and encouragement for her extended family of students. Later, she was an adjunct instructor in music education at Black Hills State University and Augustana College, and conducted music education workshops in SD, NE, and KY. She served as founding president of the Black Hills Orff-Schulwerk Association from 1984-88, and again from 1998-2000. She served as the State Chairperson for Elementary Music and for Special Learners and was presented the SDMEA Distinguished Service to Music Award in 2007.