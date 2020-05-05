Peterson, Carol A.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

RAPID CITY | Carol Annderene Peterson, 92, passed away May 1, 2020.

Carol Ann was the only child born to Carl William and Anna Drivenes Nelson in Madison on April 28, 1928. Her life was shaped by her upbringing on a farm in rural South Dakota during the depression. From her baptism at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Orland to her membership in South Canyon Lutheran Church in Rapid City, her life was built on a foundation of faith.

Carol attended the Orland School, followed by graduation from Augustana Academy in Canton in 1946. She obtained her degree from Waldorf Junior College, Forest City, Iowa. Before graduating she met her future husband, Harry Valdemar Peterson. They married on Sept. 10, 1950. Carol began her professional career at the Farm Loan Office in Sioux Falls.

Carol lived a joy-filled life caring for others as a wife, mother and friend. Harry’s career required numerous moves and it became Carol’s priority to establish the family in each location. She spent many hours volunteering for organizations in each of these communities.