{{featured_button_text}}

STURGIS | Clara Beth Peterson, 87, died Sept. 15, 2019.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Sept. 19, at Kinkade Funeral Chapel.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Services will be at 10 a.m. on Sept. 20, at the First Presbyterian Church. Burial will be at Bear Butte Cemetery.

To plant a tree in memory of Clara Peterson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Events

Load comments