Peterson, Diane J. Binfet

PHOENIX, Ariz. | Diane Jean Binfet Peterson was born Nov. 8, 1956, in Deadwood, SD. She grew up in Lead, SD, and although she lived many other places throughout her life, she always had a strong love for the Black Hills region.

Diane is survived by her husband, Robert; son, Jason; daughter-in-law, Tina; and grandchildren, Anika and Levi.

Diane is the beloved sister and aunt of many. Her kindness, generosity of spirit, and sense of humor are dearly missed by all.

