Try 1 month for 99¢

GILLETTE, Wyo. | Dorothy Anne Peterson, 92, died Jan. 7, 2019.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Jan. 1, at Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis, S.D.

Services will be at 11 a.m. on Jan. 14, at the Whitewood (S.D.) Presbyterian Church. Burial to follow at the Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Celebrate
the life of: Peterson, Dorothy A.
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments