SPEARFISH | Jean Peterson, 84, died July 25, 2019.

Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. on July 28, at the Evanson-Jensen Funeral Home in Lemmon.

Memorial services will be at 2  p.m. on July 29, at Spencer Memorial Presbyterian Church in Lemmon. Burial will be at Greenhill Cemetery in Lemmon.

