Peterson, John

RAPID CITY | John Peterson, 53, died Jan. 19, 2020.

Services will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 27, at the Peace Lutheran Church in Scranton, N.D.

Kline Funeral Chapel of Belle Fourche

