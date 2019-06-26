CUSTER | Larry Lee Peterson, 68, died June 24, 2019, at home.
Larry was born July 8, 1950, to Pete and Phyllis Peterson in Newcastle, WY, and spent his youth in Casper, WY. Larry graduated from Natrona County High School in Casper and received an Associate Degree of Electronics from Casper College. He married Barbara Gedney on Dec. 11, 1976, and they made their home in Casper.
Larry started his telecommunication career with Mountain Bell, US West and retired with Qwest Communications. With the reorganization of the phone company, Larry and his wife Barbara, started in Casper, moved to Billings, MT, and then later to Parker, CO, following their telecommunication careers. Larry and Barbara retired to Custer in 2010, so they could enjoy the beauty of the Black Hills.
Larry spent his summers as a youth helping his grandparents manage the store and campground at Keyhole Lake near Gillette, WY. He was also an avid hunter and fisherman and enjoyed camping and backpacking in the Big Horn Mountains. Larry and Barbara also enjoyed traveling with their RV, geocaching and exploring the Black Hills with their ATVs.
Larry is survived by his wife, Barbara of Custer; his brother and sister-in-law, Dick and Gloria Peterson, and sister, Sandra Pettry, all of Casper; brother, Mark Peterson of Denver; nieces, Rhonda Schafer and Stephanie Howie and nephew, Arch Pettry, all of Casper.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Pete and Phyllis Peterson and nephew, Sean Pettry.
Visitation will be from 5–7 p.m. today at Chamberlain McColley’s Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 27, at the funeral home.
Committal services will be at 1 p.m. on Friday, June 28, at Douglas Park Cemetery in Douglas, WY.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established in Larry’s name to benefit the Custer Humane Society.
