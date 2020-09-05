 Skip to main content
Peterson, Laverne A.
Peterson, Laverne A.

STURGIS | Laverne Adelaide (Ellingboe) Peterson, 97, died Sept. 2, 2020.

Visitation will be from 1-3 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 6, at Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 7, at the funeral chapel. Burial will be at Black Hills National Cemetery at a later date.

Kinkade Funeral Chapel

