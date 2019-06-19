{{featured_button_text}}

UNION CENTER | Linda Yvonne Peterson, 72, died June 16, 2019.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on June 22, at the Central Meade County Community Center. Burial will follow at the White Owl Cemetery.

