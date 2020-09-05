Peterson, Orleen M.

Orleen was born to Russell and Amanda (Bochman) Beedle on May 2, 1923 in Tyndall, SD. In 1943, Orleen joined the US Women’s Army Corp during WWII and served our country until her Honorable Discharge in 1946. While stationed in New Jersey, a man’s squad walked by and Orleen noticed one pair of boots shinier than the rest. They were introduced and learned both were from SD. They stayed in touch and on August 11, 1947, Orleen married James Peterson in Sioux Falls and they enjoyed 64 years of married life.

James and Orleen moved to Rapid City in 1952 and that is when she started to operate her own alteration shop and she did this until her retirement in 1989. Orleen sewed hundreds of stuffed toys for Rapid City’s Christmas Mission boxes. If you bought Barbie doll clothes in the '60s & '70s at a Rapid City craft show, they were probably made by Orleen because she made thousands — created her own patterns and said they were easier for little fingers. In her later years, she made drawstring pencil bags for children who needed school supplies. She worked tirelessly until she’d have at least 500 to deliver to the school system and repeated that many times. Even in her 90s, she was replacing a button or altering clothing for fellow residents in Assisted Living.