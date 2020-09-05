Peterson, Orleen M.

RAPID CITY | Orleen M. Peterson, 97, passed away Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020 at Peaceful Pines Senior Living Community.
Orleen was born to Russell and Amanda (Bochman) Beedle on May 2, 1923 in Tyndall, SD. In 1943, Orleen joined the US Women’s Army Corp during WWII and served our country until her Honorable Discharge in 1946. While stationed in New Jersey, a man’s squad walked by and Orleen noticed one pair of boots shinier than the rest. They were introduced and learned both were from SD. They stayed in touch and on August 11, 1947, Orleen married James Peterson in Sioux Falls and they enjoyed 64 years of married life.
James and Orleen moved to Rapid City in 1952 and that is when she started to operate her own alteration shop and she did this until her retirement in 1989. Orleen sewed hundreds of stuffed toys for Rapid City’s Christmas Mission boxes. If you bought Barbie doll clothes in the '60s & '70s at a Rapid City craft show, they were probably made by Orleen because she made thousands — created her own patterns and said they were easier for little fingers. In her later years, she made drawstring pencil bags for children who needed school supplies. She worked tirelessly until she’d have at least 500 to deliver to the school system and repeated that many times. Even in her 90s, she was replacing a button or altering clothing for fellow residents in Assisted Living.
She was a member of South Park United Church of Christ, Minneluzahan Senior Center volunteering, and also with RSVP.
Orleen loved to dance: round, ballroom and square; she also loved fishing and golf. Orleen has always loved to sew, crocheting, and recently learned to knit.
She is survived by her sister-in-law, Marianne Beedle of Rapid City, and her children, Elizabeth and Jacob; nieces and nephews, Maris and Dick Hauger, Jeannie and Gordon Knudson and Carol Peterson; and numerous, great nieces and great nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James; parents; and brother.
Private graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 18, at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis, with Rev. Bruce Herrboldt officiating. Military honors will be provided by the SD Army National Guard and VFW Post 1273 of Rapid City, SD.
“Do to others as you would have them do to you.” Luke 6:31
Family and friends may sign Orleen’s online guestbook at www.kirkfuneralhome.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.